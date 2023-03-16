Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes for Saying ‘Gypped’ on ‘The View’: ‘I’m Really Sorry’

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg apologized for saying the word “gypped” during a recent episode when she was talking about people who believe former President Donald Trump was gypped in the 2020 election.

“When you’re a certain age, you use words that you know from when you were a kid or you remember saying, and that’s what I did today, and I shouldn’t have,” Goldberg said in a video apology posted to social media on Wednesday.

“I should have thought about it a little longer before I said it. But I didn’t and I should have said ‘cheated,’ but I used another word and I’m really, really sorry,” Goldberg added.

Some people view the term “gypped” as a slur, because of its alleged association with “gypsies.”

“The people who still believe that he got, you know, gypped somehow, will still believe that he cared enough about his wife to pay that money from his personal thing,” Goldberg had said of the alleged hush money scandal involving Stormy Daniels.

Many Twitter users reacted to Goldberg’s apology video with confusion.

“Are you kidding me?? Gypped or jiped was the word? Ppl use that word all the time.. How is that offensive?” one Twitter user reacted.

“This apology seems so unnecessary & overly sensitive. I’m not sure who was offended & why, but know this, if this [is to] become the norm, we’re all in big trouble,” another stated.

Another Twitter user simply asked Goldberg “What are you talking about?”

“People are too dam sensitive. I am old school and sometimes use words we always used. Stop apologizing because I am not,” another tweeted.

“This is ridiculous,” another commented. “I never thought that the word gypped was a slur.”

No apology video was made as a result of actress Jane Fonda’s “murder” suggestion. During Friday’s episode of The View, Fonda suggested “murder” in response to a question about what pro-abortion activists can do in addition to protesting pro-life laws.Instead, The View co-host Joy Behar said the actress was just kidding.

In February 2022, Goldberg was suspended from The View after claiming that the extermination of six million Jews was not about race.

“The Holocaust isn’t about race,” Goldberg said at the time. “It’s about man’s inhumanity to man, that’s what it’s about.”

But unlike her response to using the term “gypped,” Goldberg did not immediately post an apology video. In fact, The View co-host later doubled down on her remarks.

In December 2022, Goldberg again claimed the Holocaust was not racial in nature but was an example of “white on white” violence, because both Nazis and Jews are white people.

