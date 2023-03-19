Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’ Tops U.S. Album Chart

March 18 (UPI) — Country star Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this weekend.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is SZA’s SOS, followed by Karol G’s Manana Sera Bonito at No. 3, Kali Uchis’ Red Moon in Venus at No. 4, and Taylor Swift’s Midnights at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 6, Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains at No. 7, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti at No. 8, The Weeknd’s Starboy at No. 9, and Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss at No. 10.

