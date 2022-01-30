Morgan Wallen Completes $500K Donation Pledge to Black-Led Groups After Racial Slur Scandal

Country star Morgan Wallen has completed his $500,000 donation pledge to black-led groups, which he made in the wake of scandal over his use of a racial slur.

Wallen donated the remaining $100,000 of his $500,000 promise to the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, the country star’s manager Seth England told Fox News Digital.

The singer has also donated $300,000 to the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC), and another $100,000 to Rock Against Racism via Big Loud Records, the outlet reported. BMAC has reportedly redistributed $135,000 of the $300,000 to other organizations.

Wallen has been under attack since last February, after a video was published showing him using the N-word after a night out with his friends.

The singer publicly apologized for using the racial slur, stating, “I’m embarrassed and sorry,” adding, “I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

But the cancelation attempts nonetheless followed, as the chart-topper was dropped by radio networks and major streaming platforms, as well as his talent agency, WME.

Wallen was also banned from last November’s American Music Awards (AMAs) in Los Angeles — despite having been nominated for two awards: favorite country album and favorite male country artist.

Despite having been nearly completely blacklisted from the country music scene, the singer also had the best-selling album of 2021, outperforming artists like Adele, Olivia Rodrigo, and Drake.

Earlier this month, Wallen performed at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, which sparked backlash among some, including Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Jason Isbell, who reacted by complaining, “I’m real sad for a lot of my friends today.”

Other artists, however, are standing by Wallen’s side. A few weeks ago, rapper Lil Durk invited the country star to join him onstage to perform alongside him at the Martin Luther King Freedom Fest in Nashville.

While on stage, Lil Durk also told fans that Wallen is “genuine at heart,” adding, “can’t nobody cancel shit without me saying it, you know what I’m saying?”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.