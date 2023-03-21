Biden to Honor Bruce Springsteen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Gladys Knight, Others at White House

Singer Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform during their 2023 tour Feb. 1, 2023, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. President Joe Biden will award Springsteen with the 2021 National Medal of Arts on March 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
The left loves to applaud itself and its ideological gatekeepers with a constant stream of award ceremonies, plaudits, honors, medals, salutes, back slapping, and public recognition events, all played out in a frenzy of elbow-gripping excitement.

The latest instalment comes Tuesday when President Joe Biden hosts the 2021 National Humanities Medals and the National Medal of Arts with multi-millionaire rocker Bruce Springsteen to the fore.

Biden will bestow Springsteen with the nation’s highest award for advancing the arts in America, adding to his previous plaudits including the Presidential Medal of Freedom and a Kennedy Center Honor.

Springsteen has also been showered with multiple Grammys and Golden Globes, plus an Academy Award and a special, one-off Tony Award, all while loudly professing his love of Democratic politics while publicly loathing its opponents.

In 2017 the Boss said he’s an “embarrassed American,” thanks to President Donald Trump, as Breitbart News reported.

Springsteen will be far from alone at the White House. Actresses Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Mindy Kaling, “Empress of Soul” Gladys Knight and 20 others can also expect to be awarded and applauded.

AP reports at the same event, Biden will award 2021 National Humanities Medals to a group including authors Amy Tan, Colson Whitehead and Ann Patchett.

The medal honors individuals or groups for work that “deepens understanding of the humanities.”

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her son Charlie Hall arrive for the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on December 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. The official state visit is the first of the Biden administration. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her son Charlie Hall arrive for the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron on December 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. The official state visit is the first of the Biden administration. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

File/Mindy Kaling at the 29th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration in Los Angeles on Oct. 17, 2022. Kaling received the Norman Lear Achievement Award from the Producers Guild of America at the group’s awards show in February. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The medals are Biden’s first batch of awards for the arts and humanities and were delayed by the pandemic.

The president surprised Sir Elton John with a National Humanities Medal during a White House musical event last September.

Joe Biden surprises Elton John with a National Humanities Medal as First Lady Jill Biden stands and applauds (UPI)

“The National Humanities Medal recipients have enriched our world through writing that moves and inspires us; scholarship that enlarges our understanding of the past.

“[…] and through their dedication to educating, informing, and giving voice to communities and histories often overlooked,” NEH Chair Shelly C. Lowe said in a statement.

“I am proud to join President Biden in recognizing these distinguished leaders for their outstanding contributions to our nation’s cultural life.”

The ceremony will be held in the East Wing of the White House at 4:30 p.m. EST. First Lady Jill Biden will also be in attendance.

