Biden to Honor Bruce Springsteen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Gladys Knight, Others at White House

The left loves to applaud itself and its ideological gatekeepers with a constant stream of award ceremonies, plaudits, honors, medals, salutes, back slapping, and public recognition events, all played out in a frenzy of elbow-gripping excitement.

The latest instalment comes Tuesday when President Joe Biden hosts the 2021 National Humanities Medals and the National Medal of Arts with multi-millionaire rocker Bruce Springsteen to the fore.

Biden will bestow Springsteen with the nation’s highest award for advancing the arts in America, adding to his previous plaudits including the Presidential Medal of Freedom and a Kennedy Center Honor.

Springsteen has also been showered with multiple Grammys and Golden Globes, plus an Academy Award and a special, one-off Tony Award, all while loudly professing his love of Democratic politics while publicly loathing its opponents.

In 2017 the Boss said he’s an “embarrassed American,” thanks to President Donald Trump, as Breitbart News reported.

Springsteen will be far from alone at the White House. Actresses Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Mindy Kaling, “Empress of Soul” Gladys Knight and 20 others can also expect to be awarded and applauded.

AP reports at the same event, Biden will award 2021 National Humanities Medals to a group including authors Amy Tan, Colson Whitehead and Ann Patchett.

The medal honors individuals or groups for work that “deepens understanding of the humanities.”

The medals are Biden’s first batch of awards for the arts and humanities and were delayed by the pandemic.

The president surprised Sir Elton John with a National Humanities Medal during a White House musical event last September.

“The National Humanities Medal recipients have enriched our world through writing that moves and inspires us; scholarship that enlarges our understanding of the past.

“[…] and through their dedication to educating, informing, and giving voice to communities and histories often overlooked,” NEH Chair Shelly C. Lowe said in a statement.

“I am proud to join President Biden in recognizing these distinguished leaders for their outstanding contributions to our nation’s cultural life.”

The ceremony will be held in the East Wing of the White House at 4:30 p.m. EST. First Lady Jill Biden will also be in attendance.