Howard Stern: Jon Stewart Would Win Presidency ‘In a Slam Dunk’

Radio shock jock Howard Stern believes former Daily Show host Jon Stewart would win the presidency “in a slam dunk” if he were to run.

Stern, who has floated the idea of running in the past, urged Stewart to run during an episode of his SiriusXM show this week.

“That guy is so fucking smart, and bright, and also witty and really measured when he takes on a debate,” Stern said. “He knows how to talk. And you know, he would work his ass off to be a good president.”

Stern then compared Stewart to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who himself was comedian before ascending to political power. He also cited Stewart’s impassioned defense of 9/11 first responders.

“Remember when Jon went to Congress and lobbied for the 9/11 first responders,” said Stern. “Watch when he talks to politicians and he confronts them. Watch the guy. He just makes a lot of good points. He owes it to his country. The guy would be terrific and I think he’d do it.”

While Howard Stern may revel at the prospect of Stewart running for president, the general public would likely yawn. As John Nolte of Breitbart News noted in a previous article, Stewart’s ratings during the height of his hosting days at the Daily Show never exactly broke records.

Despite a second-to-none gaslighting campaign that tried to hide this fact, Jon Stewart was never a superstar, never popular with the American public. His ratings always sucked. What he had going for him was the uninhibited love of a corporate media that saturated their own networks with clips of Stewart ANNIHLATING Republicans.

Since moving to his show The Problem with Jon Stewart on Apple TV, the comedian’s ratings have been basement level, pulling in just 40,000 viewers based on a report from Bloomberg last year.

Stewart has also expressed no desire to run for political office.

“It’s sort of like when you get in a car and the one driver’s drunk, and you’re like, ‘Did you ever think about taking the wheel?’ You’re like, ‘Yeah, I did,’” Stewart said in an interview last year. “I don’t know that I’d have the temperament for it.”