Howard Stern Says He’s Running for President with Actor Bradley Cooper

Look out Joe Biden.

Shock-jock Howard Stern says he has recruited actor Bradley Cooper as his running mate days after announcing he would be launching a presidential bid.

“Early this morning, I was texting back and forth with someone I was interested in potentially being my vice president when I run. This person texted me and said I want to congratulate you and you have my vote – a very lovely conversation,” Stern, 68, began Wednesday on Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show.

“I said, ‘how would feel about being my vice president?’ And you know what he said? ‘Done. Done. Done. In other words, I’m in,” Stern said.

Watch below:

After leading the audience and his co-host Robin Quivers along for a few moments, he finally announced Cooper as his running mate, noting that “this guy’s going to bring in the female vote like you wouldn’t believe.”

Stern first said he was running for president on Monday after the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization case on Friday, People noted. The 5-4 decision overturned the longstanding Roe v. Wade ruling from 1973 and made abortion an issue for state legislatures to decide.

“I’m actually going to probably have to run for president now,” Stern said, though it is unclear how serious the claim is.

Stern voiced his outrage over the decision months ago following an unprecedented leak of the Dobbs decision from the Supreme Court as Breitbart News noted:

Stern said, “This all started because of this fucking Electoral College. I’ve got a real problem with this idea, the concept that the majority of the people in the United States do not get what they want. We just got stuck with three horrible choices for the Supreme Court because the minority view in this country is a woman should not be able to choose. If guys got raped and pregnant, there’d be abortions available on every corner. Every street corner, a different clinic that would take care of the problem.”

“How much more are we going to take?” he later wondered. “How much more of this bullshit that some hillbilly in South Dakota gets a more important vote cause he lives in South Dakota.”