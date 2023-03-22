97 Year Old Dick Van Dyke Involved in Single-Car Accident in California

Dick Van Dyke was involved in a single-car accident in Malibu, California, last Wednesday. Police arrived at the scene, where they found the veteran actor in his 2018 Lexus LS 500, which he had crashed into a gate.

The 97-year-old actor told police he slid and lost control of his vehicle before slamming into the gate, law enforcement sources told TMZ. The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star crashed in an area where the streets have been wet due to continuous rain.

Van Dyke sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash. He was bleeding from the nose and mouth, and could have possibly suffered a concussion. Paramedics treated the actor at the scene, as he did not want to go to the hospital, sources told the outlet.

Moreover, someone arrived to pick him up, so that the Mary Poppins star didn’t have to drive home from the scene of the accident.

Sources added that drugs and alcohol were not involved. Meanwhile, police have requested that the DMV retest Van Dyke for driving, citing one of the factors being his age.

The crash happened nearly ten years after Van Dyke survived an incident in which his Jaguar burst into flames on a California freeway. The Dick Van Dyke Show star was pulled from his sports car by another driver.

Three years before that, Van Dyke was rescued by porpoises after he dozed off on his surfboard.

