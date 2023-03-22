‘Jesus Revolution’ Filmmakers Tout ‘Powerful’ New Movie Starring Oscar-Winner Hilary Swank

The filmmakers behind the box-office-winning faith-based film Jesus Revolution have announced a “powerful” new movie that will star Oscar-winner Hillary Swank.
The Kingdom Story Company announced that the film, titled Ordinary Angels, will be released in theaters on October 13 and will tell the “incredible true story of a struggling hairdresser who single-handedly rallies an entire community to help a widowed father save the life of his critically ill young daughter.”
“We can’t wait to share more with you in the coming months!” it said in a Facebook post.
Kingdom Story Company also previously produced I Can Only Imagine, I Still Believe and Woodlawn. Lionsgate will release the film.
“The story of Sharon Stevens and the Schmitt family is a powerful reminder that helping others is how we heal ourselves,” Gunn said. “I can’t think of a message I’d rather share with the world right now, and I’m honored to be telling it with such a fearless and talented cast.”
Hillary Swank likewise praised the film as a “powerful reminder that angels reside everywhere among us” and that “faith, hope, grit, and positivity are all powerful fuel for miracles.”
“It’s also a story about the power of organ donation — something incredibly near and dear to my heart,” Swank said. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of this story and message.”
As John Nolte of Breitbart News previously reported, Jesus Revolution has continually defied expectations to become a box-office smash to the point of outgrossing four of this year’s Oscar nominees combined.
“After only two weeks in release, a little Christian film called Jesus Revolution has grossed $30.5 million, which is a better domestic take than five of this year’s Best Picture nominees. In fact, it’s a better domestic haul than four of those Best Picture nominees combined,” Nolte noted.
“What makes this accomplishment even more satisfying is that Jesus Revolution has accomplished this after just two weeks in theaters. Every one of the Best Picture nominees listed below has already completed or is at the end of its theatrical run,” he added.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.