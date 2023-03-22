‘Jesus Revolution’ Filmmakers Tout ‘Powerful’ New Movie Starring Oscar-Winner Hilary Swank

The filmmakers behind the box-office-winning faith-based film Jesus Revolution have announced a “powerful” new movie that will star Oscar-winner Hillary Swank.

The Kingdom Story Company announced that the film, titled Ordinary Angels, will be released in theaters on October 13 and will tell the “incredible true story of a struggling hairdresser who single-handedly rallies an entire community to help a widowed father save the life of his critically ill young daughter.”

“We can’t wait to share more with you in the coming months!” it said in a Facebook post.

Kingdom Story Company also previously produced I Can Only Imagine, I Still Believe and Woodlawn. Lionsgate will release the film.