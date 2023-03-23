Rapper Rick Ross is waving off worries voiced by his neighbors after some of his buffaloes wandered off his property in Fayetteville, Georgia, and telling folks to give them an apple or a carrot if the animals are nearby.

Ross, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts III, bought the Fayetteville property for $5.879 million from former boxer Evander Holyfield.

The 109-room mansion contains 44,000 square feet of space with 12 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms, a home theater that seats 135 people, a bowling alley, a gym, a recording studio, an indoor pool, a massive dining room that can seat 100, and much more. There is also a 4,000-square-foot guest home on the more than 300-acre property that Ross calls “The Promised Land” ranch.

Roaming the property is a small herd of buffaloes, but according to Ross, the giant animals escaped his land when he was renovating the area in which they are usually penned, TMZ noted.

Residents have called the police after seeing the animals wandering near their homes, rooting through their trash cans, and trampling yard work, according to Stereogum.

The police have warned Ross’s neighbors to resist the urge to interact with the creatures that used to coat the American Plains like a titanic blanket of hooves and fur.

“As captivating as these animals are, we encourage everyone to use caution if they were to encounter them,” the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said in a March 20 statement. “Although they are mostly docile, they can be unpredictable and possibly become aggressive.”

The Sheriff’s office added, “On March 13, several buffalo decided to take a stroll around Fayette County and explore the beautiful homes of the Northbridge Community. The Sheriff’s Office was made aware of the situation and is currently working with the Fayette County Marshal’s Office to remedy the situation.”

Who would have ever thought, Buffalo in Fayette County. On March 13, several buffalo decided to take a stroll around… Posted by Fayette County Sheriff's Office – Georgia on Monday, March 20, 2023

But Ross seemed unworried by the whole situation. In a post to his Instagram account, he claimed that his buffaloes are “so peaceful” that neighbors should have no real problems with them.

“I always return stray animals. Make sure you always keep a collar on your animal. Mine don’t have a collar ’cause, you know, it’s mine,” he said. “So when you see my buffalo: give it a carrot, give it an apple. They so kind, they so peaceful. Thank you everybody for watching, thank you for making sure my animals got back to the Promised Land.”

“All my neighbors — you the best,” the rapper concluded.

There have been no reports of injuries or serious damage by the animals. But they can easily hurt a person if they decide to. Buffaloes can grow up to 12 feet in length, five feet in height, and can weigh as much as 2,000 pounds.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston