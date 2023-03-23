Report: Cameron Diaz Retiring from Acting to Focus on Being a Mother

Actress Cameron Diaz is reportedly retiring from acting after she completes the Netflix film Back in Action with actor Jamie Foxx, so she can spend time focusing on being a mother to her 3-year-old daughter, Raddix.

“These back-to-back 10-hour workdays have been a lot on her and she hates being away from Raddix,” a source close to Diaz told Daily Mail. “Cameron loves being a mom more than anything in the world.”

The source added that while Diaz’s husband, Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden, is supportive of her acting career, her time away on set has “been a lot on him.”

“Benji is supportive of everything that Cameron does, but it has been a lot on him,” the source said. “Although she has gotten to see her family while shooting the film, it is just not the same.”

Diaz had initially retired from acting in 2018, one year before her daughter was born. The Charlie’s Angels star was reportedly later convinced by Foxx to return to making movies in November 2022.

As for Netflix’s upcoming action-comedy movie, Back in Action, the film has reportedly been plagued with drama, as Foxx allegedly had a tantrum on set, resulting in him firing an executive producer, two directors, and his driver.

The source clarified that while Diaz “hates” the “drama and confrontation” that comes with working in Hollywood, her decision to retire from acting again has nothing to do with Foxx’s reported “absolute meltdown,” and that the two are on good terms.

The source went on to say that they would be “incredibly surprised if it caused any tension between Jamie and Cameron.”

As for Foxx’s reported meltdown, it could be because the actor was recently targeted in a $40,000 scam while on set. Production of the film reportedly came to a halt earlier this week after an employee tried to get Foxx involved in the scam, resulting in him calling the police.

“This film has been a bit of a nightmare,” a source told The Sun. “There have been a lot of delays, especially with the weather thanks to filming outdoors in London in winter, but the latest issue is a bit more sinister.”

“One staffer has been sacked, and there are investigations after someone tried to get access to £33,000 in cash from Jamie Foxx,” the source continued. “It sounds as though they tried to offer up a Rolex watch as part of the deal but now there’s an investigation into everything going on.”

“People will be glad when this thing finally wraps,” the source added.

Netflix bosses are also believed to have contacted the police, as they suspect the same employee may be linked to similar attempts to scam wealthy celebrities out of large sums of cash in the past, The Sun reported.

