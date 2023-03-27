Hollywood Celebrities Demand Gun Control After Tennessee Christian School Shooting: ‘Ban Assault Weapons Now!’

Hollywood celebrities wasted little time demanding gun control in the immediate aftermath of Monday’s shooting at a Christian school in Tennessee that left six dead, including three children. Authorities said the shooter, who is also dead, was a 28-year-old female.

Stars calling for gun control just hours after the shooting took place include Julianne Moore, Mia Farrow, Sandra Bernhard, Ethan Embry, and newly minted Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis.

“BAN ASSAULT WEAPONS NOW!” Jamie Lee Curtis tweeted in all caps.

“#BanAssaultWeapons We owe this to our children and our fellow human beings,” Mia Farrow wrote.

“You can not support law enforcement while making common sense gun legislation impossible to pass,” Ethan Embry tweeted.

As Breitbart News reported, the shooter was armed with two rifles and a handgun. Authorities said she entered the school through a side entrance.

“Officers entered the first story of the school, began clearing it, they heard shots coming second level, they immediately went to the gunfire,” said Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron. “When the officers got to the second level, they saw a shooter, a female, who was firing. The officers engaged her and she was fatally shot by responding police officers.”

Hollywood stars seized on the tragedy to push for limitations on the Second Amendment.

Julianne Moore, who is one of Hollywood’s biggest gun control activists, urged her Instagram followers to support the group Moms Demand Action, which has pushed for gun bans in the past.

Jamie Lee Curtis expressed her mind with crystal clarity.

BAN ASSAULT WEAPONS NOW! — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) March 27, 2023

Singer Jason Isbell criticized Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R), implying he doesn’t “have the spine” to enact gun control legislation.

Is this what we want? Monitoring the “tragic situation” and asking for prayers? Something can be done Bill you just don’t have the spine for it. This must be what you want, because you haven’t done anything to prevent it. https://t.co/klWsCbhw0B — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) March 27, 2023

Comedian Sarah Silverman attacked Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), calling her a “shitty nutsack.”

ABC’s Scandal star Kerry Washington echoed one woman’s call for gun control. “We have got to do better,” the actress tweeted.

I echo every bit of this mother’s frustration and concern. We have got to do better. https://t.co/NzFg7fdoaR — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) March 27, 2023

Borat director Larry Charles bizarrely drew a comparison with Congressional efforts to ban China’s TikTok.

How many children in Nashville were killed by TikTok? #BanAssaultWeaponsNow — Larry Charles (@larrycharlesism) March 27, 2023

Netflix’s The Watcher star Mia Farrow tweeted the hashtag #BanAssaultWeapons. “We owe this to our children.”

#BanAssaultWeapons We owe this to our children and our fellow human beings. Every developed nation has video games & crazy people. But other countries have strict gun laws — Mia Farrow 🏳️‍🌈 (@MiaFarrow) March 27, 2023

Fox’s Glee star Jane Lynch appeared to blame GOP members of Congress.

We live in a world where members of Congress wear AR15 pins instead of American flag pins. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) March 27, 2023

Comedian Sandra Bernhard echoed White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre’s demand “to do something.”

Netflix’s Grace & Frankie star Ethan Embry launched an anti-conservative Twitter rant based on old news that the assailant was a teenager, when in fact she was 28 years old.

You can not support law enforcement while making common sense gun legislation impossible to pass.

Your policies are actively killing law enforcement and destroying their mental health. — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) March 27, 2023

