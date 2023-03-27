Author J.K. Rowling has championed women’s rights activist Posie Parker after radical transgender activists attacked her in New Zealand for being what they call a “TERF” – Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist.

As Breitbart London reported, police told Parker, real name Kellie-Jay Keen Minshull, she was “lucky to be alive” after swarms of radical pro-transgender activists caused disruption at one her ‘Let Women Speak’ tour events.

“She was in Antipodes as part of her ‘Let Women Speak’ tour, which attracted a substantial number of supporters but also large numbers of aggressive pro-trans activists, encouraged to protest her events by celebrity leftists such as Billy Bragg,” reported Breitbart London.

“One such protest in Auckland drew some 2,000 demonstrators,” it added, “which reported barriers erected to separate the factions torn down and ‘skirmishes’ with Parker’s supporters, as well as a protester rushing the stage where she was attempting to speak and dousing her and a security guard with what thankfully turned out to be juice.”

Author J.K. Rowling, an outspoken opponent of transgender radicalism, championed Parker on Twitter when Auckland Pride attempted to downplay the event.

“We are of the firm belief that the demonstration of unity, celebration, and acceptance alongside joyous music, chanting, and noise of 5,000 supporters was too loud to overcome and the reason for her departure – and not the actions of any one individual,” said Auckland Pride

“We also reject that there was any further physical threat from our community towards Parker. This is a baseless rumour that is being perpetrated by those who feel defeated by the events of today. We urge the media not to repeat these allegations without evidence,” the LGBTQ group added.

“There are multiple videos of Kellie-Jay being assaulted. Women have become used to lies, threats of violence and outright denial of reality, but if you imagine anyone feels ‘defeated’, think again. Your men’s rights activists showed the world exactly who they are,” responded Rowling.

In a recent episode of the Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling podcast, the acclaimed Harry Potter author said she tried listening to transgender activists to better understand their views but ultimately concluded that something “dangerous” lurked within.

“I can only say that I’ve thought about it deeply and hard and long. And I’ve listened, I promise, to the other side,” Rowling said. “And I believe, absolutely, that there is something dangerous about this movement, and it must be challenged.”

The British author addressed the trolls who say she somehow “betrayed” the values espoused in her books.

“I’m constantly told that I have betrayed my own books, but my position is that I’m absolutely upholding the positions that I took in ‘Potter,’” Rowling said. “My position is that this activist movement in the form that it’s currently taking, echoes the very thing that I was warning against in ‘Harry Potter.’”

“I am fighting what I see as a powerful, insidious misogynistic movement that I think has gained huge purchase in very influential areas of society. I do not see this particular movement as either benign or powerless,” she continued.