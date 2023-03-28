Love & Hip Hop: New York star Brittney Taylor has reportedly been arrested and charged for the alleged assault of her ex-boyfriend, who is her children’s father.

TMZ published graphic photos of Taylor’s bloodied ex, who was identified as Martin Louis Feezy Jr., who goes by the name Afeezus and whom police say Taylor hit with a baseball bat. The photos show a stream of blood flowing down his forehead.

Police report that Afeezus, who claims to be a “celebrity stylist,” was taken to a local hospital where he received stitches to close a gash above his eye.

Taylor was reportedly charged with two counts of assault, one of endangering the welfare of a child, and another count of criminal possession of a weapon.

An arrest warrant was taken out for Taylor after the assault, which appears to have happened last week.

TMZ added that the attack occurred when Taylor said something to the man but was ignored. That reportedly set Taylor off and she became enraged. Taylor reportedly punched Afeesuz in the face in front of their children. Taylor and the man share a two-year-old and an eight-month-old.

Afeezus had reportedly told his own fans on social media that he was assaulted. “Domestic violence against men is real and should be taken seriously. I’ve been bullied way too long. This is one instance of what happened when I flew to NYC to see my kids… Never again,” he wrote a week ago, adding a photo of his injury.

Taylor was a supporting cast member on the eighth season of Love & Hip Hop: New York. VH1 described her as a “young, hungry female rapper” who was trying to edge out fellow rapper Bianca Bonnie.

