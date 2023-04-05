’Barbie’ Film to Feature Transgender Actor Hari Nef

A transgender model and actor will feature in the new Barbie film according to reports.

Hari Nef has been identified as the star in the production based on the classic, much-loved Mattel toy, as detailed in a promotional image Nef shared on social media.

Nef tweeted a poster of the film, which features the actor in full character costume. “This Barbie is a doctor,” the poster extols.

The Daily Caller reports Nef also released a previously written letter to the film’s director Greta Gerwig and lead actor Margot Robbie after it was revealed that the “Transparent” actor would not be able to participate in the movie due to a scheduling conflict.

In it, Nef asked Gerwig and Robbie to “fudge” the schedule to allow the actor to participate.

“Identity politics and cinema aren’t my favorite combination, but the name BARBIE looms large over every American woman,” Nef reportedly said.

This is not the first time Barbie has been associated with the transgender movement.

As Breitbart News reported, last year Mattel announced the release of its newest Barbie doll to celebrate transgender actor Laverne Cox meant to “highlight the importance of inclusion and acceptance.”

“We are proud to highlight the importance of inclusion and acceptance at every age and to recognize Laverne’s significant impact on culture with a Tribute Collection Barbie,” said Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie and Dolls at Mattel, when the announcement was made.