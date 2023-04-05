Watch: Michael Rapaport Challenges Antifa Members to a Fight Outside Trump Arraignment — ‘I’ll F**k You in the Ass’

Left-wing Hollywood star Michael Rapaport became embroiled in a profane verbal exchange with masked members of Antifa outside former President Donald Trump’s arraignment in New York on Tuesday. At one point, the actor challenged Antifa to a fight, telling them “I’ll fuck you in the ass!”

The heated exchange was caught on camera, though it was edited together from various takes. At first, Michael Rapaport appears to be trying to dissuade Antifa from engaging in violence. “Don’t make the mistake,” the actor repeatedly says. But the conversation eventually devolved into obscenities.

***LANGUAGE WARNING***

While being interviewed, a distracted Rapaport appears to challenge an Antifa member to a fight.”Do you want to walk around the corner with me?” the actor repeatedly asks.

Someone replied, “He’s trying trying to get me suck his dick, guys.”

An incensed Rapaport retorted: “Yeah, I’m trying to get you to come suck my dick. I’ll come around the corner and make you suck my dick and then I’ll fuck you in the ass.”

Michael Rapaport is one of Hollywood’s most vocal anti-Trump activists, frequently posting profane social media messages about his hatred of the former president.

But Rapaport has also occasionally expressed criticism of the left.

As Breitbart News reported in 2021, the actor slammed CNN anchors, far-left “Squad” members, and Vice President Kamala Harris for failing to demonstrate the same level of “outrage” over the treatment of illegal aliens in detention facilities under the Biden administration as they did when Trump was in office.

