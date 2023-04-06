Nolte: Woke Leftists Celebrate How ‘Gloriously Gay’ the ‘Barbie’ Movie Is

The trailer and artwork for the upcoming Barbie movie sure have the woke left excited over how “gloriously gay” the movie is.

On top of featuring a cross-dressing transsexual character (is this not supposed to be a children’s movie?), we are seeing headlines and write-ups like these…

“Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ looks gloriously gay”

Out Love, Simon star Alexandra Shipp also portrays a Barbie who is “a celebrated author.” How much do you want to bet her books have been banned from school libraries? And trans actress Hari Nef appears in the film as Dr. Barbie—who we can only assume is a crusader for access to gender-affirming healthcare, right? (Mattel notably released a special edition trans Barbie doll last year modeled on trailblazing trans actress Laverne Cox.)

“Here’s the Gay Origin Story of Michael Cera’s ‘Barbie’ Character”

The trailer is deliciously campy and has immense gay energy, but we don’t know to what extent we’ll get to see the “buddy” relationship between Alan and Ken in the movie. We sure hope it shows them sharing clothes, though!

“This ‘Barbie’ poster trend just took over Gay Twitter™ and now the dolls are thirstier than ever”

“Gays go wild as official Barbie trailer unveils cast of LGBTQ+ faves”

“WATCH: Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu’s Ken dolls “beach” each other off in the very gay ‘Barbie’ trailer”

The trailer is obviously loaded with this gay stuff, especially that oh-so-clever “beach you off” moment… To which I can only say, yuck.

Another reason the left is going crazy for Barbie is that it’s directed by Greta Gerwig, the most over-praised director not named Ana DuVernay. Gerwig’s a girl, you see, so that makes her something more than an adequate director, which is what she is.

Anyway, Super Mario Bros. is currently on track to break box office records with a $150 to $160-million five-day opening weekend. Watch the trailer for that box office hit:

Can you see the difference?

The Super Mario Bros. trailer, and presumably the movie, is out to entertain. It is also sincere and respectful of the source material. Best of all, it is aimed at small kids without targeting them by way of transvestites and adult sexuality.

The Barbie trailer deliberately makes a mockery of everything Barbie is about—the joys of being a girly girl. Instead of expressing affection toward the source material, the trailer’s attitude is smug and superior. Gerwig (who co-wrote the script) is out to show everyone how she’s above the source material. Introducing cross-dressers and blatant homosexuality is just icing on the woke cake.

If you love Barbie, Barbie is mocking you.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.