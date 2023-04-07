John Rich Is Latest Country Star to Dump Bud Light After Trans Dylan Mulvaney Deal: What Should I Replace It With?

Country music star John Rich has added his name to the growing list of performers boycotting Anheuser-Busch for signing transgender activist, Joe Biden supporter, and TikTok icon Dylan Mulvaney to a lucrative endorsement deal centered on its Bud Light beer.

The “Progress” singer took to social media Wednesday to ask, “What beer should my bar @rnrbarnash in Nashville replace #BudLight with?”

Rich joined the boycott movement on the same day fellow country icon Travis Tritt told fans he was parting ways with Anheuser-Busch products.

As Breitbart News reported, Tritt also used social media to make his decision public, saying “I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider. I know many other artists who are doing the same.”

I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider. I know many other artists who are doing the same. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 5, 2023

The makers of Bud Light have teamed up with male-to-female transgender Mulvaney to promote the beer brand on social media.

Anheuser-Busch has even put Mulvaney’s face on Bud Light cans to commemorate Mulvaney’s “365 days” of being a “girl.”

Other entertainers have also shown their lack of support for the brewing giant and its choice of public endorsers.

Kid Rock has posted of video of himself shooting up cases of Bud Light in an apparent response to the beer brand’s hiring of Mulvaney as its new public face.

“Fuck Bud Light. And fuck Anheuser-Busch. Have a terrific day,” Kid Rock said in the video, flashing his middle finger.

Mulvaney has posted at least two videos on social media to promote the product since the deal went public.