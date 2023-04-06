Backlash: Country Star Travis Tritt Dumping Anheuser-Busch from His Tour After Dylan Mulvaney Deal

Veteran country music star Travis Tritt announced Thursday he is no longer having Anheuser-Busch products on his touring hospitality rider. What’s more? Tritt says “I know many other artists who are doing the same.”

The move is his personal response to the brewer signing transgender activist, Joe Biden supporter, and TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney to a lucrative endorsement deal that involved flogging its Bud Light beer.

Tritt used social media to make his decision public, saying “I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider. I know many other artists who are doing the same.”

Tritt’s move came 24-hours after NIKE announced it too was embracing the endorsement of Mulvaney.

As Breitbart News reported, Oli London — whose life was turned upside down by transgenderism — posted Mulvaney’s recent video in which the latter reveals that he has entered into a deal to sell Nike’s women’s sports bra and leggings.

Meet NIKE WOMEN’S Newest Ambassador…a biological man. Dylan Mulvaney is now being paid Ὃby Nike Women to promote sports bras- even though he’s a man! Another day, another company slapping all women in the face by mocking them and paying a man to take their place! #nike… pic.twitter.com/XK33HJYo63 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 5, 2023

Other entertainers have also shown their lack of support for the brewing giant and its choice of public endorsers.

Kid Rock has posted of video of himself shooting up cases of Bud Light in an apparent response to the beer brand’s hiring of Mulvaney as its new public face.

“Fuck Bud Light. And fuck Anheuser-Busch. Have a terrific day,” Kid Rock said in the video, flashing his middle finger.

The makers of Bud Light have teamed up with male-to-female transgender Mulvaney to promote the beer brand on social media.

Anheuser-Busch has even put Mulvaney’s face on Bud Light cans to commemorate Mulvaney’s “365 days” of being a “girl.”

Mulvaney has posted at least two videos on social media to promote the product.