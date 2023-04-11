Watch: Ukraine Enlists AC/DC in Fresh Plea for Australian Military Aid

Brian Johnson of ACDC performs with US rock band the Foo Fighters onstage during the taping of the "Vax Live" fundraising concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on May 2, 2021. - The fundraising concert "Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World", put on by international advocacy organization …
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty
Simon Kent

Ukraine has called up the services of legendary Australian rock band AC/DC as it pushes Canberra to donate more fighting vehicles to assist in its war against Russia.

The Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) reports Kyiv wants to make use of the Australian designed and built Hawkei protected mobility vehicle described as its new military “crush.”

The patrol vehicles, which not battlefield tested, were specially designed and manufactured for the Australian Defence Force (ADF) at defence contractor Thales’ facility in the southern state of Victoria.

An Australian Army Thales Hawkei protected mobility vehicle - light takes part in the Protected Mobility Integration and Capability Assurance program testing at a purpose-built facility near Woomera in South Australia.

An Australian Army Thales Hawkei protected mobility vehicle – light takes part in the Protected Mobility Integration and Capability Assurance program testing at a purpose-built facility near Woomera in South Australia. (SGT Mark Doran/Australian Defence Force)

In a Twitter message posted on Tuesday, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence said: “Our soldiers absolutely love Australian Bushmasters. But now they have a new crush: the Hawkei. These two would be a perfect match on the battlefield.

 “We would truly appreciate their reunion in Ukraine, @AlboMP!”

A minute-long video, set to a soundtrack of AC/DC’s Back in Black, showing Hawkeis in action and describing them as a “perfect reconnaissance vehicle” was used to accompany the plea from Ukraine.

Hawkeis, which can carry up to six soldiers, have removable armour and optional mounts for weapons including automatic grenade launchers, the SMH report details.

They are also light enough to be transported by helicopter, allowing them to be airlifted directly onto the battlefield.

Australia has provided an estimated $510 million in military assistance to Ukraine since the Russian invasion last February, including 90 Bushmaster protected mobility vehicles plus other assorted armoured vehicles and ammunition, as Breitbart News reported.

A Royal Australian Air Force air movements operator from No. 23 Squadron guides a Bushmaster protected mobility vehicle bound for Ukraine onto a C-17A Globemaster III aircraft at RAAF Base Amberley, Queensland. *** Local Caption *** The Australian Government has provided further support to the Government of Ukraine by gifting 20 Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicles, including two ambulance variants, to aid the Government of Ukraines response to Russias unrelenting and illegal aggression. Australias response follows a direct request from President Zelenskyy during his address to a joint sitting of the Parliament of Australia on 31 March 2022. The Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicle was built in Australia to provide protected mobility transport, safely moving soldiers to a battle area prior to dismounting for close combat. The Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicle is well suited to provide protection to the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers and Ukrainian civilians against mines and improvised explosive devices, shrapnel from artillery and small arms fire. The vehicles have been painted olive green to suit the operating environment. Additionally, a Ukrainian flag is painted on either side with the words United with Ukraine stencilled in English and Ukrainian to acknowledge our commitment and support to the Government and people of Ukraine. The ambulances will have the traditional red cross emblem. The Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicles will be fitted with radios, a global positioning system and additional bolt-on armour increasing their protection.

A Royal Australian Air Force air movements operator from No. 23 Squadron guides a Bushmaster protected mobility vehicle bound for Ukraine onto a C-17A Globemaster III aircraft at RAAF Base Amberley, Queensland. (LACW Emma Schwenke/Royal Australian Air Force)

The Australian Bushmaster vehicles – which are designed to protect from mines, other explosive devices and gun fire – have been painted green with the slogan “united with Ukraine” emblazoned on the side next to the Ukrainian flag.

A spokeswoman for Defence Minister Richard Marles told the SMH the government was committed to delivering on its current contribution to Ukraine.

“As the deputy prime minister has said, Australia will stand with Ukraine for the duration of this conflict so that Ukraine is in a position to determine the outcome of this conflict on its terms,” she said.

“The government will continue to review its response options in relation to the evolving situation in Ukraine.”

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.