Watch: Ukraine Enlists AC/DC in Fresh Plea for Australian Military Aid

Ukraine has called up the services of legendary Australian rock band AC/DC as it pushes Canberra to donate more fighting vehicles to assist in its war against Russia.

The Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) reports Kyiv wants to make use of the Australian designed and built Hawkei protected mobility vehicle described as its new military “crush.”

The patrol vehicles, which not battlefield tested, were specially designed and manufactured for the Australian Defence Force (ADF) at defence contractor Thales’ facility in the southern state of Victoria. In a Twitter message posted on Tuesday, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence said: “Our soldiers absolutely love Australian Bushmasters. But now they have a new crush: the Hawkei. These two would be a perfect match on the battlefield.

“We would truly appreciate their reunion in Ukraine, @AlboMP !”

A minute-long video, set to a soundtrack of AC/DC’s Back in Black, showing Hawkeis in action and describing them as a “perfect reconnaissance vehicle” was used to accompany the plea from Ukraine.

Our soldiers absolutely love Australian Bushmasters. But now they have a new crush: the Hawkei.

These two would be a perfect match on the battlefield.

We would truly appreciate their reunion in Ukraine, @AlboMP!

🇺🇺 pic.twitter.com/5EP2Eo36Qv — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) April 10, 2023

Hawkeis, which can carry up to six soldiers, have removable armour and optional mounts for weapons including automatic grenade launchers, the SMH report details.

They are also light enough to be transported by helicopter, allowing them to be airlifted directly onto the battlefield.

Australia has provided an estimated $510 million in military assistance to Ukraine since the Russian invasion last February, including 90 Bushmaster protected mobility vehicles plus other assorted armoured vehicles and ammunition, as Breitbart News reported.

The Australian Bushmaster vehicles – which are designed to protect from mines, other explosive devices and gun fire – have been painted green with the slogan “united with Ukraine” emblazoned on the side next to the Ukrainian flag.

A spokeswoman for Defence Minister Richard Marles told the SMH the government was committed to delivering on its current contribution to Ukraine.

“As the deputy prime minister has said, Australia will stand with Ukraine for the duration of this conflict so that Ukraine is in a position to determine the outcome of this conflict on its terms,” she said.

“The government will continue to review its response options in relation to the evolving situation in Ukraine.”