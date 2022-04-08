A week after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked Australia for four-wheel drive armored infantry combat vehicles Canberra announced Friday they were on their way.

A Boeing C-17 Globemaster transport jet with four Bushmasters aboard had left the northern city of Brisbane for Europe, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

The 20 Bushmaster Infantry Mobility Vehicles (IMV) cost 50 million in Australian dollars, which is $37 million in U.S. dollars.

The vehicles, designed and built in Australia, are in addition to $116 million worth of military and humanitarian aid previously committed to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy requested Bushmasters when he made a video address to the Australian Parliament on March 31.

“And as soon as he asked, we said yes,” Morrison said.

Australia’s Defence Minister Peter Dutton said the contribution is a “big win” for the country’s military, adding it is the sixth delivery of military aid to Ukraine from Down Under.

Dutton said the “gift” of the 20 Bushmasters would provide support to “repel the Russians as quickly as possible” as Vladimir Putin’s forces continue to fight in Ukraine’s east.

The vehicles – which are designed to protect from mines, other explosive devices and gun fire – have been painted green, have the slogan “united with Ukraine” emblazoned on the side next to the Ukrainian flag.

Australia is one of the first countries to supply Ukraine with armoured military vehicles to help it fight Russia.