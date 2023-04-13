Disgraced Former Nickelodeon Star Drake Bell Declared ‘Missing and Endangered’ by Police

Disgraced former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell, whose real name is Jared Bell, has been declared “missing and endangered” by police, who say they are concerned for his well-being.

The Drake & Josh star was last seen driving a 2022 grey BMW on Wednesday just before 9:00 p.m. near Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida, Daytona Beach police said.

** MISSING **Officers are looking for Jared Bell, DOB 06/27/1986. He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his… Posted by Daytona Beach Police Department on Thursday, April 13, 2023

“He is considered missing and endangered,” authorities added.

Police went on to say implore readers to call or email their detective with any information they may have of Bell’s whereabouts.

“If you know where he is or have any information, please contact Detective Jayson Wallace at 386-671-5207 or wallacejayson@dbpd.us,” they said.

Some people online thought the actor being declared missing is a hoax, but police clarified that the situation is real.

“For those asking, this is a legitimate post from the Daytona Beach Police Department. If you have any information, please contact Detective Jayson Wallace,” a comment from the police department read.

The 36-year-old actor has faced a lot of problems since his time on Nickelodeon.

Drake Bell had recently completed his probation over a felony charge of attempted child endangerment case in Cleveland, to which he pled guilty in 2021.

The actor also allegedly engaged in inappropriate conduct in a venue where he was scheduled to perform with a girl who was under the age of 18, with whom he apparently had an online relationship.

In 2015, Bell was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in California. He was also accused of abusing a woman who he was in a five year relationship with. In 2014, the actor filed for bankruptcy.

