Watch: Country Singer Brad Paisley Visits Ukraine, Performs Ukrainian Folk Song in Kyiv

Leftist country music star Brad Paisley is the latest celebrity to travel to Ukraine in an attempt to juice flagging American support for the United States’ multi-billion dollar involvement in Ukraine’s war with Russia.

Brad Paisley traveled as part of an official Congressional trip during which he met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and performed outdoors in Kyiv.

Paisley posted a video of his performance of his single “Same Here” in St. Michael’s Square in Kyiv, calling the experience “emotional.” He reportedly followed up with a rendition a Ukrainian folk song.

The Congressional trip comprised Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Joe Manchin (D-WV), and Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Paisley, who hails from West Virginia, teamed up with Manchin to present Zelensky with a West Virginia University baseball cap.

Look who hung out w POS zelensky today! Yea, that’s Brad Pansy, I mean Paisley. 😂😂 3 stooges! pic.twitter.com/GI4RAeVbxf — 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) April 12, 2023

Paisley is the latest entertainment figure to make the trip to Ukraine since the war broke out. Others include Sean Penn, Ben Stiller, Orlando Bloom, and Jessica Chastain.

Public support for sending more arms to Ukraine is softening, with a recent poll showing 48 percent of U.S. adults in favor of providing weapons to Ukraine, while 29 percent are opposed and 22 percent saying they’re neither in favor nor opposed.

That’s down from 60 percent of U.S. adults saying they were in favor of sending Ukraine weapons in 2022.

A Breitbart News analysis found that the billions of dollars American taxpayers have sent to Zelensky could have built a complete wall along the entirety of the U.S.-Mexico border, multiple times over.

