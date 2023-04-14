Former Nickelodeon Star Drake Bell No Longer Missing

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell, whose real name is Jared Bell, is no longer missing after being declared “missing and endangered” by police on Thursday.

“At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe,” Daytona Beach police said in an update to their Facebook post on Thursday afternoon.

The Drake & Josh star was declared missing on Thursday morning by authorities, who said they were concerned for his well-being.

“He is considered missing and endangered,” police said at the time.

Officials also notified the public the actor was last seen driving a 2022 grey BMW on Wednesday just before 9:00 p.m. near Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Some people online thought Bell being declared missing is a hoax, but police insisted the situation was very real.

While it remains unclear where the actor was, or what happened, Bell took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon, writing, “You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?” along with a crying laughing face emoji.

The 36-year-old actor has faced a lot of problems since his time on Nickelodeon.

Bell had recently completed his probation over a felony charge of attempted child endangerment case in Cleveland, to which he pled guilty in 2021.

The actor also allegedly engaged in inappropriate conduct in a venue where he was scheduled to perform with a girl who was under the age of 18, with whom he apparently had an online relationship.

In 2015, Bell was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in California. He was also accused of abusing a woman who he was in a five year relationship with. In 2014, the actor filed for bankruptcy.

