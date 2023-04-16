Morgan Freeman: Black History Month and the Term ‘African-American’ Are Insulting

Hollywood star Morgan Freeman has reiterated his antipathy for Black History Month as well as the term “African-American,” saying in a new interview that he finds both concepts to be insulting.

Freeman explained to London’s The Sunday Times why he finds both terms repugnant.

“Two things I can say publicly that I do not like. Black History Month is an insult. You’re going to relegate my history to a month?” he reportedly said, before adding:

“Also ‘African-American’ is an insult. I don’t subscribe to that title. Black people have had different titles all the way back to the n-word and I do not know how these things get such a grip, but everyone uses ‘African-American’. What does it really mean?”

He added: “Most black people in this part of the world are mongrels. And you say Africa as if it’s a country when it’s a continent, like Europe.”

This isn’t the first time the Oscar-winning Million Dollar Baby star has spoken out against Black History Month. In a perennially-viral 2005 interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes, Freeman told correspondent Mike Wallace, “I don’t want a Black History Month.”

When asked by Wallace “how are we going to get rid of racism,” Freeman replied: “Stop talking about it.”

Ten years later, the actor expanded his thoughts on the subject: “If we accept that… in fact we are all bigots, that we are hardwired to be biased, then we can accept that, ‘OK, that’s going to be the first thing in our brains, but the second thing in our brains can be our cautious efforts at acceptance.’”

In 2021, Freeman expressed his dislike for the left’s “Defund the Police” movement, saying he believes police are necessary and that most officers are doing a good job.

