Watch: Country Star Brantley Gilbert Smashing Bud Light Can Ignites Concert Crowd — ‘Yeah, F**k That’

Country singer Brantley Gilbert smashed a can of Bud Light during a recent concert in Alabama, adding his personal touch to the celebrity backlash swamping the brand’s partnership with TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.

Gilbert’s show at Indian Mountain ATV Park provided the backdrop as a fan tossed a Bud Light can onto the stage for Gilbert presumably to savor.

He did but in his own way.

The singer smashed the can, yelling “Fuck that!” at which point someone in the crowd threw him a second beer. Gilbert, who quit drinking in 2011, generously gave the beer to his drummer.

“You ain’t got a hair on your ass if you don’t shotgun that son of a bitch,” Gilbert taunted as the crowd cheered for more.

Even though Brantley Gilbert doesn’t drink anymore his reaction to someone throwing him a Bud light was Awesome🙌🏼👏👏👏😂❤️.#GoWokeGoBroke pic.twitter.com/HYDfApZXmx — ꪻꫝể ꪻꫝể (@TheThe1776) April 16, 2023

Brantley Gilbert has plenty of support in his dismissal of Bud Light.

Veteran country music star Travis Tritt announced earlier this month he is no longer having Anheuser-Busch products on his touring hospitality rider.

What’s more Tritt says “I know many other artists who are doing the same,” as Breitbart News reported.

Tritt used social media to make his decision public, saying “I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider. I know many other artists who are doing the same.”

I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider. I know many other artists who are doing the same. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 5, 2023

Kid Rock has posted of video of himself shooting up cases of Bud Light in an apparent response to the beer brand’s hiring of Mulvaney as its new public face.

“Fuck Bud Light. And fuck Anheuser-Busch. Have a terrific day,” Kid Rock said in the video, flashing his middle finger.

The makers of Bud Light have teamed up with male-to-female transgender Mulvaney to promote the beer brand on social media.

Anheuser-Busch even put Mulvaney’s face on Bud Light cans to commemorate Mulvaney’s “365 days” of being a “girl.”