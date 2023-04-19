Democrat Pushes Legislation to Invite Walt Disney World to Move to North Carolina

North Carolina State Senator Michael Garrett (D-Guilford County) has filed Senate Bill 594, the “Mickey’s Freedom Restoration Act,” which would invite Disney World to move its entities to the Tar Heel State, according to a report by WGHP.

This comes after Disney declared war on Florida last year when it caved to a small group of radical-left employees who demanded the company publicly condemn the Sunshine State’s anti-grooming legislation, the Parental Rights in Education law.

The Walt Disney Co. promised to fight the anti-grooming legislation, even after it was passed, calling it a “challenge to basic human rights.”

In response to this, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) stripped Disney of its self-governing privileges in the Orlando area, a valuable perk the company enjoyed for nearly five decades.

Ron DeSantis / Rumble

Now, Garrett and other North Carolina Democrats are mulling over ways to get Disney to move to North Carolina, and asking for $750,000 starting in July, WGHP reports.

In a press release, Garrett complained about how North Carolina lost business after the “bathroom bill” passed, suggesting he would like to see Florida lose business over its anti-grooming legislation.

“North Carolina is a great place to do business,” he said. “Politicians who put their state’s economy at risk to boost their own selfish political ambitions are a liability.”

“In North Carolina, we’ve learned this lesson the hard way. When HB2, the so-called ‘bathroom bill’ passed, other states capitalized on our state’s disgraceful misstep,” Garrett added.

The State Senator went on to bizarrely refer to Disney, which has declared war on children in Florida, as a company “seeking refuge.”

“I welcome The Walt Disney Company and all other businesses seeking refuge from the culture war madness currently gripping the great state of Florida,” Garrett said.

Garrett also mentioned, “We haven’t spoke to Disney yet. They were just notified today of the legislation.”

