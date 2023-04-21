Bette Midler Melts Down After Twitter Removes Her Blue Check, Calls Elon Musk ‘Pathetic Douche’

Bette Midler is furious Twitter has taken away her blue-check verification badge and has chosen to express her fury… on Twitter.

In a series of angry tweets posted Thursday, Bette Midler called Elon Musk a “pathetic douche” and a “worm.” She also made fun of SpaceX’s rocket launch on Thursday that saw the rocket explode after lift off.

Her indignation comes after Twitter stripped numerous celebrities, media personalities, and news outlets of their blue-check verifications this week after they failed to subscribe to Twitter Blue, which costs users at least $8 a month to maintain their blue check.

“Elon took my blue check away! I’m unverified! After all these years and thousands of tweets and free content, this worm has the nerve to de-certify me!” Midler whined.

Elon took my blue check away! I’m unverified! After all these years and thousands of tweets and free content, this worm has the nerve to de-certify me! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) April 20, 2023

douche, is the funniest thing you’ve ever done. Let that sink in. Sorry to hear about your rocket. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) April 21, 2023

Other celebrities to lose their Twitter blue check include Oprah Winfrey, Beyonce, Justin Bieber, and Jennifer Lopez. Even former President Donald Trump, whom Musk reinstated, lost his verification.

Midler apparently wasn’t among the handful of celebrities for whom Musk has reportedly paid their Twitter fee to keep their blue-check identification. They include Stephen King, LeBron James, and William Shatner.

My Twitter account says I’ve subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven’t.

My Twitter account says I’ve given a phone number. I haven’t. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 20, 2023

Bette Midler has used her Twitter account to champion physical violence against certain conservative politicians, including Trump and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY).

In 2020, she told then-White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany to “go fuck yourself” while urging Joe Biden to kick then-President Donald Trump “in the nuts.”

She again championed physical violence when she praised the neighbor who physically assaulted Sen. Paul, resulting in the senator sustaining several broken ribs.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com