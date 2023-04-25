White House Welcomes ‘The L Word’ Stars to Press Briefing for ‘Lesbian Visibility Week’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre introduced The L Word and Generation Q stars Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey, and Katherine Moennig to her podium on Tuesday for “lesbian visibility week.”

“So this week is Lesbian Visibility Week, and as the first openly queer person to hold the position of press secretary for the President of the United States, I see every day how important visibility and representation are,” Jean-Pierre said.

“Today I’m honored to welcome the cast of The L Word and Generation Q. Two Showtime series that chronicle the friendship, the love, the challenges, and the triumphs of strong, funny, and resilient queer women,” the press secretary continued.

“Up here with me are the amazing, talented actresses who play those very roles: Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey, and Katherine Moennig, and the show’s co-creator, writer, and executive producer Ilene Chaiken,” Jean-Pierre added.

In recent years, Hollywood has become obsessed with sexuality (so long as it isn’t straight) and gender-bending concepts, adding LGBTQIA2S+ content in virtually every pieces of entertainment, and making it so that viewers cannot escape from having to see it everywhere they turn.

This is thanks to organizations like GLAAD constantly monitoring and lobbying the industry.

Now, those who were present during Tuesday’s White House press briefing were also unable to escape LGBTQ rhetoric, thanks to “Lesbian Visibility Week” and Jean-Pierre’s bizarre prioritization of sexuality during a briefing that is meant to disseminate information about the actions and events involving the Biden administration.

While Jean-Pierre talks about being “queer,” a majority of Americans (67 percent) say the nation is on the wrong track, according to a new CIVIQS poll. Meanwhile, 80-year-old President Joe Biden has launched his reelection campaign, demanding four more years.

