Watch: Lead Singers of Crazy Town in Bloody Brawl — ‘I’m Gonna Kill Your F**king Kids’

Lead singers of the Metal band Crazy Town, best known for their 1999 smash hit Butterfly, went to crazy town on each other in a bizarre fight caught on video.

The fight between singers Shifty Shellshock and Bobby Reeves reportedly occurred following a show on Sunday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. While the context remains unclear, the two appeared to be arguing over money as the fight escalated into something disturbing. At one point, Bobby Reeves, whose face appeared bloodied, threatened his bandmate’s children.

“I’m gonna find your kids,” Reeves tells him.

As Shellshock tried to diffuse the situation by telling Reeves “I love you,” the fight only escalated from there.

“I’m gonna kill your fucking kids,” Reeves said. “I’m gonna take your fucking kids and cut their throats.”

“I’ll show up at 3:13 in the morning and fuck your sister homeboy,” he later added. “Fuck your sister in the ass and stab your babies.”

After arguing more about money, the two started trading intense blows until eventually Shellshock pinned Reeves on the ground.

“I want my money. I love you,” Shellshock said.

According to TMZ, they were told it was a “fight between brothers.”

“Unfortunately, this is just the latest mishap in Crazy Town — one night prior, Shifty got into it with a sound guy during a show in North Carolina. FWIW, the guy’s publicly battled addiction for years,” noted TMZ.

Bobby Reeves later produced an Instagram story video wherein he brushed the video off as a minor scuffle.

“Me and Shifty got into a little scuffle but it’s all good. Want to see,” Reeves said as he lifted his sunglasses to display his battle scars. “No big deal. Love y’all.”

Crazy Town accelerated to stardom in 1999 and the early-2000s with their hit song Butterfly. Their album, The Gift of the Game, reportedly sold over 1.6 million units.

