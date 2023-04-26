Seinfeld star Julia Louis-Dreyfus recently opened up about the devastating miscarriage she suffered when she was 28.

On the recent episode of her “Wiser Than Me” podcast, the 62-year-old star opened up about her wrenching experience, which abruptly ended her hopes of becoming a mother just after marrying fellow comedian Brad Hall in 1987, People magazine reported.

“When I was about 28, I got pregnant for the first time, and I was crazy happy,” she said during her interview with guest Ruth Reichl. “I got pregnant easily. I felt very fertile, very womanly. And then, quite late in the pregnancy, my husband Brad and I discovered that this little fetus was not going to live.”

The Veep actress said that the “emotionally devastating” incident worsened into a “complete nightmare” after she developed an infection that caused an extended stay in the hospital.

“I finally got out of the hospital, and I came home to recuperate, but I wasn’t allowed to get out of bed yet. I was, as they say, bedridden,” Louis-Dreyfus explained.

Louis-Dreyfus credited her mother for making her recovery easier by coming to stay with the couple for a while.

“She made this incredible cozy chili in a cast iron skillet with cornbread on top in the pan. She and my husband Brad set up a little card table at the foot of the bed. And the smell of that cornbread and the chili was so wonderful,” the SNL alum noted.

Despite being medically prohibited from eating solid foods, she called the meal one of her most cherished memories.

“It didn’t matter. It was the best meal ever, and I didn’t even eat it. The making of it was so comforting and so embracing,” she said.

Louis-Dreyfus later gave birth to Henry Hall in 1992, now 30, and now 25-year-old Charlie Hall in 1997.

Last year, pop singer Britney Spears also announced that she had a miscarriage, similarly calling the event “devastating.”

“This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news,” Spears said at the time. “Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

In October 2022, Louis-Dreyfus joined the casts of Veep and the West Wing to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for a pro-abortion-themed fundraiser for Wisconsin Democrats in which she, and other actors, reenacted abortion-themed scenes from their respective shows.

