‘Veep’ and ‘The West Wing’ Reunion Raises $700K in Pro-Abortion Themed Fundraiser for Wisconsin Democrats

A crossover reunion between the casts of NBC’s The West Wing and HBO’s Veep has netted a cool $700,000 to help soft-on-crime Wisconsin Democrats defeat Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and other GOP candidates in the upcoming midterm elections, with abortion taking center stage during Sunday’s virtual fundraiser.

Actors including Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bradley Whitford, and Martin Sheen also promoted Democrats’ favorite midterm narrative — that democracy is under attack from Republicans and voters must elect Democrats to save it.

Thank you to everyone who came to the #VeepWestWing reunion and helped @WisDems raise an unbelievable $700K 🙏🙏 This will go incredibly far to reach voters all over Wisconsin. Now, let's go win up and down the ballot! https://t.co/1gMSc26sI8 — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) October 10, 2022

Sunday’s fundraiser brought in $700,000 in small dollar donations, as the casts re-enacted abortion-themed scenes from their respective series, according to a Deadline report.

“I’m doing this because I am a concerned citizen. I am a patriot. And I believe that democracy is, without hyperbole, is on the line right now, and I know that Wisconsin is a pivotal state, and so much hangs in the balance,” Julia Louis-Dreyfus reportedly said.

Martin Sheen attacked the GOP, reportedly claiming Republicans have abandoned any sense of “humanity or sense of purpose or even real patriotism.”

The last-ditch fundraising appeal comes as a recent poll shows Sen. Johnson erasing his deficit against radical leftist and soft-on-crime challenger Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes (D), and even posting a slight lead.

As Breitbart News reported, a recent Trafalgar Group poll has the incumbent senator leading by just over two percent at 48.7 percent of the likely general election voters, with Barnes trailing at 46.5 percent. Barnes has stated he “absolutely” wants to release half of Wisconsin’s inmate population.

Incumbent Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D-WI) is also a major supporter of leniency for violent offenders, having released close to 900 convicted criminals, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists.

Evers is hoping to fend off Republican challenger Tim Michels, who has received the endorsement of the Milwaukee Police Association.

