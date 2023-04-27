Watch: Barack Obama Stars in Netflix Docuseries ‘Working’ About American Jobs After He Decimated U.S. Manufacturing

During his presidency, Barack Obama oversaw the decimation of hundreds of thousands of U.S. manufacturing jobs. Now, without a hint of irony, the former president has unveiled his latest Netflix docuseries titled Working, in which he explores American jobs and the changing nature of work for millions of Americans.

Barack Obama stars in and narrates the series, which is set to debut May 17. In the trailer, which the former president released via Twitter on Thursday, he can be seen visiting families in their homes and places of work as they express their concerns about employment and their economic futures.

Watch below:

Under President Obama, the U.S. experienced a net loss of 200,000 manufacturing jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In one of his most notorious comments, Obama claimed then-presidential candidate Donald Trump wouldn’t be able to bring back those manufacturing jobs that were lost. “What magic wand do you have?” Obama said in 2016.

Another infamous moment occurred the same year during a town hall in Indiana, when Obama was asked a question by a man who was once employed by Carrier Corporation before the plant announced plans to move to Mexico.

Obama replied by saying “some of those jobs of the past are just not going to come back.”

In addition to devastating the manufacturing sector, Obama facilitated the importing of cheap foreign labor to supplant Americans by handing out work permits to illegal aliens as well as college-educated foreigners.

Netflix’s Working is the latest show to emerge from the streamer’s ongoing production deal with Barack and Michelle Obama.

