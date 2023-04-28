Comedian Andrew Schulz Drags Joe Biden Running Again: ‘Aren’t You Embarrassed to Be a Democrat’

Comedian Andrew Schulz has blasted Democrat leaders for backing President Joe Biden for a second term in the White House, saying it is a shameful time for the political party.

During an appearance Thursday on Charlamagne tha God’s podcast “The Brilliant Idiots,” Andrew Schulz didn’t hold back in his withering criticism.

“Democrats are goofies, bro. Look how goofy you all are,” Schulz said. “Y’all really judge Trump and people who like Trump when you’ve got this motherfucker running again? Aren’t you embarrassed to be a Democrat?”

Watch below:

During the episode, Charlamagne tha God also blasted Democrat leaders for refusing to hold primary debates in an effort to shield 80-year-old Biden from public scrutiny.

“That’s why it’s whacked that the DNC [Democrat National Committee] won’t let nobody primary. They won’t do no primaries next year, man,” Charlamagne said. “Do a fucking primary debate — put Joe Biden up on that stage with Bobby Kennedy, who’s challenging him, and Marianne Williamson, and whoever steps up to the plate. And let’s have a fucking discussion, yo.”

Charlamagne tha God said he isn’t a Democrat.

“I’m not a Democrat,” he said.

“Yeah, boy,” Schulz replied.

As Breitbart News reported, both Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson have slammed the DNC for having no primary debates.

Biden’s age has been the subject of a steady stream of establishment media reporting of late, as well as one reason voters want a Democrat not named Joe Biden running at the top of the Democratic Party ticket.



Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com