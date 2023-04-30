Chrissy Teigen Slammed over Pre-WHCD Video Showing Assistants Holding Up Her Dress Train

Disgraced former model Chrissy Teigen was slammed on social media Saturday over video footage that showed her walking in Washington, D.C., while assistants trailed behind her, holding the train of her dress up off the ground.

“John Legend and Chrissy Teigen arriving at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner tonight,” reporter Brendan Gutenschwager wrote, sharing video footage of the moment.

Watch Below:

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen arriving at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner tonight pic.twitter.com/ZwoTQsxdq2 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) April 30, 2023

In the video, Teigen is seen walking with her husband, singer John Legend, to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner while two women hold up the back of her long dress.

The video went viral, with 4.7 million views at the time of publication, as social media users took to the comment section, where they lambasted the disgraced model.

“Privilege is having two people carrying the back of your gown,” one Twitter user commented.

“I honestly can say I don’t care how much you wanted to pay me, I would never stand behind someone and carry their damn coattail,” another wrote.

“That’s honestly so degrading and sad for her employees. I feel for them,” another tweeted.

“I [sic] only surprised that her services [sic] aren’t wearing masks,” another said.

Another Twitter user referred to the moment as Teigen walking “with her servants trailing behind her to hold her dress.”

“This is what peak liberalism looks like,” the Twitter user added.

“Just one more example of how opportunity is equal in the US so we need to get rid of all the programs,” another tweeted.

“This is so fking cringe,” another commented.

“She is a nasty piece of work,” another Twitter user said.

This is not the first time the disgraced model has been invited to a dinner at the White House under the Biden administration.

Last year, Teigen boasted on social media that she attended President Joe Biden’s first State Dinner at the White House, where she was seated next to U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

In 2021, the former model was exposed for perpetrating years of online abuse — repulsive private insults which included telling model Courtney Stodden to kill herself.

The revelations caused brands such as Bloomingdales, Macy’s, and Target to end their partnerships with the influencer. In a lengthy online apology, Teigen called herself an “asshole” and a “troll,” and vowed to “forever work on being better.”

