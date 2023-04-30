OnlyFans Model Christina Ashten Gourkani Dead at 34 After Plastic Surgery

Christina Ashten Gourkani, a model for the porn platform OnlyFans, died at the age of 34 last week after suffering a cardiac arrest following a plastic surgery procedure.

“It is with deep sorrow and an immensely heavy broken heart that we have to share the most shattering, unfortunate and unexpected passing of our beautiful beloved daughter and sister Christina Ashten Gourkani….” the model’s family wrote in a post on her Instagram, which boasts 628,000 followers.

The post included an image for a GoFundMe page soliciting the public for funds toward apparent funeral and medical expenses.

The GoFundMe page explained that Gourkani’s family received a phone call at about 4:30 a.m. on April 20 and heard another family member on the other line “frantically screaming” that the model was dying.

The phone call “instantly shattered our world and will forever haunt our family for the rest of our lives,” the statement said.

“After arriving at the hospital shortly after the phone call our family continued living a nightmare as we were informed that her health and wellbeing had continued to decline in a downward spiral for the worse after suffering from a cardiac arrest,” the family explained.

There have been reports that Gourkani’s death could be related to a medical procedure gone wrong, but her family says they will not be providing more details at this time.

“Her sudden and tragic passing is currently being investigated as a homicide related to [a] medical procedure that took a turn for the worse,” they said. “For the privacy of Christina Ashten, our family and the investigation no other details will be shared at this time.”

The family is now trying to raise $40,000 for Gourkani’s funeral and memorial services.

“We are grateful for the support that you are able to provide to our family as we lay Christina Ashten Gourkani to eternal peace,” they said.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.