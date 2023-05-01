WATCH: ‘Hungry’ Student Eats Banana Taped to Wall Artwork

Video footage reportedly shows the young man chowing down on the fruit he removed from the white wall. Once he finishes eating the banana he replaces it on the wall then turns and gestures towards it as if nothing out of the ordinary happened:

Following snack time, the young man told security he was hungry after missing breakfast. Museum staffers apparently replaced the banana with a fresh one which is done every few days.

“The museum said it will not press any charges against the student,” the WION report noted.

In December 2019, the the banana duct-taped to a wall went on sale for $120,000 at an art gallery in Florida known as Art Basel Miami Beach, according to Breitbart News.

Checking out the #ArtBasel preview today. This piece really speaks to me. As in, remember to eat before work. pic.twitter.com/gVXl7q0FZQ — Will Manso (@WillManso) December 4, 2019

“The bananas are a ‘symbol of global trade, a double entendre, as well as a classic device for humor,’ said gallery founder, Emmanuel Perrotin, adding that Cattelan turns everyday objects into ‘vehicles of both delight and critique,'” the article continued.

A performance artist later ate the banana at the gallery, Breitbart News reported in December 2019.

This happened and here's the video: someone ripped the Maurizio Cattelan banana off the wall at @ArtBasel and ATE IT 🍌 pic.twitter.com/JOL41jLoeY — JiaJia Fei 费嘉菁 (@VAJIAJIA) December 7, 2019

According to WION, the hungry student claimed the piece represents rebellion against a certain authority, adding that damaging artwork could be viewed as artwork itself.

“Isn’t it taped there to be eaten?” he questioned.