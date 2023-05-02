‘M*A*S*H*’ Actress Eileen Saki Dead at 79

Actress Eileen Saki, who was perhaps best known for playing bar owner Rosie on the famed television series M*A*S*H*, died on Monday at the age of 79, following a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

Saki’s family told TMZ the actress passed away in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, after battling cancer.

The actress played Rosie on a few episodes of the iconic Korean War-era sitcom. Her character was the owner of the self-titled “Rosie’s Bar,” a local spot for soldiers to relax. Saki took over played Rosie on the show after two previous actresses.

Her husband, producer Bob Borgen, told Fox News that her death was due to pancreatic cancer.

“Eileen passed away just two months after being diagnosed with Advanced Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer,” Borgen said.

“She was working up until January 2023 and shot big commercials in October and November — in fact, she got a callback for her last audition and was happy about that,” he added.

Some might also remember Saki from the 1984 film, Splash, in which she played Dr. Fujimoto. She was also seen in Mel Brooks’ 1981 film, History of the World: Part I, as well as the 70s films Meteor and Policewoman. Her career had spanned decades.

Most recently, Saki was seen in a commercial for Uber Eats, where her character was being helped with crossing the street from L.A. Rams’ defensive tackle, Aaron Donald.

