Netflix’s ‘Queen Charlotte’ Star Says She Didn’t Mean to Upset People by Calling British Royal Family ‘Terribly White’

One of the stars of Netflix’s Queen Charlotte has dissed the British royal family as “terribly white,” saying the family’s post-coronation photo-op on the Buckingham Palace balcony was sorely lacking in diversity.

She later issued a quasi-apology, saying she didn’t mean to “upset” anyone with her comment.

Actress Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Agatha Danbury in Netflix’s Bridgerton universe, appeared Saturday on ITV’s live coverage of King Charles III’s coronation. While Andoh expressed satisfaction with the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey — which featured a panoply of ethnicities and religions — she was less impressed with what followed.

“We’ve gone from the rich diversity of the Abbey to the terribly white balcony. I’m very struck by that,” she said.

Andoh later issued a quasi-apology after her comment provoked vehement responses from viewers.

“I think I upset a few people yesterday,” she reportedly said on BBC Radio 4’s Sunday morning show with Paddy O’Connell.

“I was talking about the day and how marvellous it was and then looking at the balcony at the end and suddenly going: “Oh it’s so white!” because the day had been so mixed and I didn’t mean to upset anybody.”

As Breitbart News reported, Andoh wasn’t the only leftist to obsess over the royal family’s whiteness on Saturday.

This Is Why I Resist author and frequent royal critic Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu accused the royals of upholding “white supremacy.”

“The ideology of White Supremacy is literally, metaphorically & symbolically the bread & butter of British Monarchy & superbly exemplified on Buckingham Palace balcony while the multicultural/multiethnic/multi race ‘isms’ stay below where they belong,” she tweeted.

