TBS’ ‘American Dad!’ Celebrates Drag Queens by Honoring Space Alien Roger as a ‘Drag Icon’

The long-running animated TBS series American Dad! is officially getting aboard the left’s drag queen bandwagon, celebrating drag “herstory” in a new video that marks the show’s 350th episode by naming the alien character Roger as a “drag icon.”

Drag queens Trinity the Tuck and Trixie Mattel hosted the tribute video that American Dad! posted to its official Twitter account on Monday.

“As of the 350th episode of American Dad, Roger has been in drag too many times to count,” Trixie Mattel said.

“The mark of a true queen, she has glammed herself in and out of trouble, all while setting trends and stealing men,” Trinity the Tuck added.

The drag queens then unveiled an official drag version of Roger named Gelatiné Lychée.

Watch below:

To mark the 350th episode of American Dad, Roger is finally being honored as a drag icon! Help us celebrate drag herstory by raising money for the @TrevorProject. For every quote-tweet this video gets using #AmericanDrag, @TBSNetwork will donate $1 to @TrevorProject (up to $20k). pic.twitter.com/u78l6den2n — American Dad (@AmericanDadTBS) May 8, 2023

Roger, who is voiced by series co-creator Seth MacFarlane, is a space alien who lives with the Smith family, headed by conservative dad Stan Smith (also MacFarlane). In the series, Roger frequently dons disguises as part of the show’s adventures, dressing both as male and female.

TBS, which is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery, is donating $1 to the Trevor Project each time someone quote-tweets American Dad‘s original tweet, for a maximum donation of $20,000.

The Trevor Project has advocated for gender transitions for minors, recently putting out a video starring Harry Potter Daniel Radcliffe, who says “we can trust kids to tell us who they are.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com