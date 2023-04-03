‘Harry Potter’ Star Daniel Radcliffe Promotes Gender Transitions for Children in Trevor Project Video: ‘We Can Trust Kids to Tell Us Who They Are’

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe promoted gender transitions for children in a new video for the Trevor Project in which he sat down for a roundtable discussion on transgender and “non-binary” youth.

“We can trust kids to tell us who they are,” Radcliffe said.

In the video, Radcliffe spoke to a group of transgender teens and young adults — some of whom began transitioning as early as six years old. They discussed their experiences transitioning, why they think trans pronouns are “non-negotiable,” and their belief that children can choose their sex at any age.

“I don’t understand why I can’t just decide that I’m a girl,” said Dayley, a male-t0-female transgender. “If it’s a big decision to decide I’m a girl, it’s a big decision to decide I’m a boy. It’s the same thing. There’s no age. You don’t have to be 18 to decide that, ‘oh, I am who I am.’ ”

Another male-to-female named “Deity the Why” agreed: “I don’t think we give children enough credit for coming into this world and having a sense of purity and understanding for themselves.”

Radcliffe, who identified himself as “cis” and “straight,” said, “there are some people in the world who are not trying to engage with this conversation in any kind of good faith. I think a lot of the time it’s just ’cause people don’t know a young trans person.”

A female-to-male named Mateo-Luis recalled “the first time I ever put a [chest] binder on and like, I was in tears, because seeing yourself as yourself for the first time is such a transformative experience.”

The discussion later moved on to trans pronouns, like “they/them,” and the new names they have adopted after transitioning. Mateo-Luis said: “It’s non-negotiable. I feel like people feel like it’s optional. ”

Dayley added: “There’s no very specific, very one way, that English has to be spoken. It needs to be applied to issues and to people, and those are the things that need change in our language.

The roundtable participants also blamed European colonization for imposing the “gender binary” on countries in Asia and Africa.

The Trevor Project has been actively promoting gender transitions for children and those under 18. As Breitbart News reported, the organization even teamed up with former Biden administration official Sam Brinton, a “non-binary individual, who advocated for school districts to withhold key mental health information about children from their parents.

