Robert De Niro, 79, Sires 7th Child: ‘I Just Had a Baby’

Goodfellas and Raging Bull star Robert De Niro, now 79 years old, has revealed that he recently welcomed his seventh child into the world.

“I know you have six kids,” ET Canada’s Brittnee Blair said while interviewing De Niro, to which the actor corrected her by stating, “Seven, actually. I just had a baby.”

“I don’t think that I’m a cool father,” De Niro said after being asked if he considers himself a “cool dad.”

“I’m okay. My kids disagree with at times, but they’re respectful,” the Taxi Driver star continued. “My daughter is 11. She gives me grief sometimes. I’ll argue with her. I adore her. But my youngest now, that’ll be more to come. But that’s what it is.”

After being asked what his love language is, The Godfather star said he believes “in being loving with [his] kids,” despite sometimes having “to be stern about stuff.”

“I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice,” De Niro said.

“And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t,” the Hollywood star added.

De Niro has been married twice. He has two children — 51-year-old Drena and 46-year-old Raphael — with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott. He has another two children — 25-year-old Elliot and 11-year-old Helen — with his ex-wife, Grace Hightower.

The actor also has twin sons — 27-year-old Aaron and Julian — with his former girlfriend Toukie Smith.

While De Niro has yet to confirm the identity of the mother of his seventh child, he has been linked to martial arts instructor Tiffany Chen, who appeared to show a baby bump last month while out at dinner with the actor, according to a report by Page Six.

