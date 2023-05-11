Elliot Page Pushes ‘Gender Affirming Care’ With Latest Shirtless Photo

Elliot Page, the actor formally known as Ellen Page, who underwent a double mastectomy in 2021, has posted another shirtless selfie to social media with a caption celebrating “the joy I feel in my body.”

On Wednesday, the Inception actor posted on Instagram that summer is the time when “Dysphoria used to be especially rife,” People reported.

“Dysphoria used to be especially rife in the summer,” Page wrote. “No layers, just a T-shirt – or layers and oh so sweaty – constantly looking down, readjusting my oversized T. It feels so f’ing good soaking in the sun now, I never thought I could experience this, the joy I feel in my body. I am so grateful for what gender affirming care has allowed me and I look forward to sharing more of my journey soon.”

This is not the first time that Page has posted a shirtless selfie.

Not long after the double mastectomy, Page posted a a shirtless selfie in May of 2021, writing “Trans bb’s first swim trunks.”

Born Ellen Page, the actor rose to fame as a the star of the quirky coming of age film Juno in 2007, but announced late in 2020 that going forward “Ellen” was a deadname.

In a TV interview with Oprah Winfrey in April of 2021, Page expressed joy about the physical changes that came with gender transition.

“Getting out of the shower and the towel’s around your waist, looking at yourself in the mirror and you’re just like, ‘There I am,’” Page said. “It’s being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body for probably the first time.”

But in June of last year, Page blasted Americans for being “obsessed” with gender.

“I feel like it’s one of those things where it’s so unfortunate, because it’s like, we’re all on the same team here, you know? Whether you’re trans, gender-nonconforming, cis,” Page said during an episode of NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers. “We all have these expectations, and these, sort of, limits and constraints because of, yes, people’s obsession with the binary, and how we’re all supposed to live our lives.”

“It would be so special for us to all be able to connect and talk about how similar we are in all of our journeys,” the Umbrella Academy star added.

Page also attacked people who make jokes about trans people, saying that it spawns “hate” and “transphobia.”

