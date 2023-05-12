Country Music Star Chris Stapleton Stayed Behind After ACM Awards to Help Clean Up

Country music star Chris Stapleton stayed behind after the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday to help clean up after winning his first Entertainer of the Year trophy.

The act of  humility was captured by photographer John Shearer, who posted a photo of Chris Stapleton wielding a leaf blower following the ceremony at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

“By any imaginable metric, I don’t deserve this, but thank you. There are so many other great people in this category,” he said. “I stand up and I play music. That’s what I try to do every night. I write songs and make records. I’ve never thought of myself as somebody who would win this award.”

Stapleton also paid tribute to wife and dedicated his award to his children.

As Breitbart News reported last year, Chris Stapleton helped out with the flood relief efforts in his native Kentucky after record rains devastated the eastern portion of the state.

Another big winner at the ACM’s on Thursday was Lainey Wilson, whose second studio album Bell Bottom Country, earned her multiple trophies, including Album of the Year.

