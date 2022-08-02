Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton was recently seen helping out with the flood relief efforts that have devastated the eastern portion of the state.

Images circulating on social media showed Stapleton assisting with the recovery effort by purchasing supplies for flood victims at a Walmart in Prestonburg.

Chris Stapleton is loved in eastern Kentucky b/c he’s from Johnson County and he’s immensely talented. But also b/c of this. That’s Chris in the Prestonsburg Walmart buying stuff for folks and cleaning houses in Knott County. David Smith said Chris went unnoticed for awhile. Ƕ pic.twitter.com/WbS1dMT2cP — Phil Paige (@Phil_JKD) August 2, 2022

He was also seen helping a family move furniture from their home in Knot County, WKYT reported.

Through his charity “Outlaw State of Kind,” which he founded with his wife, Stapleton announced over the weekend that he is donating to the Kentucky Red Cross and the Appalachia Crisis Fund.

“Our hearts are with Eastern Kentucky & everyone who has been affected by the devastating floods throughout the region.” the Tennessee Whiskey singer tweeted on Saturday.

Our hearts are with Eastern Kentucky & everyone who has been affected by the devastating floods throughout the region. The Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund is donating funds to the Kentucky Red Cross and Appalachia Crisis Fund to aid those in need. pic.twitter.com/pYjo5BccC8 — Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) July 30, 2022

Stapleton was born in Lexington but raised in Johnson county, located in the eastern portion of Kentucky.

The eastern Kentucky flooding has ravaged communities across the region, leaving thousands of families displaced from their homes and without power or clean drinking water.

Some areas of the state saw ten and a half inches of rain within a 48-hour period last week.

Gov. Andy Beshear (D) announced on Monday that the death toll from the floods has since risen to 37.

There may potentially be more flooding as a storm is moving toward the eastern portion of the state that is set to hit Tuesday night and go into Wednesday night, according to the governor’s office.

One 17-year-old girl in Whitesburg, Kentucky, had to rush out of her home and place her dog in a plastic drawer container while they waited for hours on a rooftop surrounded by floodwaters waiting for someone to rescue them.

