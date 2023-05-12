Jamie Lee Curtis: ‘I Will Protect Trans Kids’

Jamie Lee Curtis has again added her voice to the rolling debate on transsexual children and their visibility in the wider community.

The “Halloween” franchise star made her thoughts clear with a simple post on social media. It read: “I will say gay and I will protect trans kids”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis)

She spoke on the same day actress Marcia Gay Harden revealed “my children are all queer” as she took the stage with celebrity backers of the queer community in the Drag Isn’t Dangerous telethon to raise money to combat what they say is rising anti-LGBTQ legislation.

This is not the first time Curtis has spoken out in support of trans children.

As Breitbart News reported, she thanked her male-t0-female transgender “daughter” Ruby in her Oscar acceptance speech back in March after winning the supporting actress award for the indie sci-fi comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once.

In her speech, Curtis acknowledged her family, including husband Christopher Guest and “our daughters” Annie and Ruby.

Jamie Lee Curtis first publicly acknowledged trans “daughter” Ruby Guest in a People profile last year and confessed her ignorance of the community’s subculture.

“It’s speaking a new language,” she told the magazine. “It’s learning new terminology and words. I am new at it. I am not someone who is pretending to know much about it. And I’m going to blow it, I’m going to make mistakes. I would like to try to avoid making big mistakes.”

The actress said in a radio interview in October she is “terrified” of “transphobia,” adding, it’s “as if we haven’t learned from fascism.”