Jamie Lee Curtis Terrified of ‘Transphobia’ Toward Her M2F Child: ‘We Haven’t Learned from Fascism’

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, a gun control pusher and Planned Parenthood spox who backed Joe Biden in 2020, says she is “terrified” of so-called transphobia, adding, it’s “as if we haven’t learned from fascism.”

“I have a trans daughter. There are threats against her life just [for] her existence as a human being,” Curtis claimed on Spain’s Cadena SER Radio, according to a report by Pink News.

“The level of hatred — [it’s] as if we haven’t learned from fascism,” the Halloween star added. “[It’s as if] we haven’t learned what the result of that is: the extermination of human beings. That is terrifying.”

Curtis went on to say that she is using her voice to sound the alarm about so-called transphobia and demand change.

“Jamie Lee Curtis is scared and you should be too,” the actress said. “And Jamie Lee Curtis has a voice and she’s trying to use it, and you should too.”

“That’s how we change things,” Curtis insisted. “We think about them, we learn about them and then we use our voices to bring attention to them and fight against them.”

Last summer, Curtis revealed that her son, with whom she shares with husband Christopher Guest, identifies as a woman named Ruby, saying she watched “in wonder and pride” as the transition unfolded.

Last October, the actress called herself “a grateful student” of all the new lessons in gender identity, adding, “It’s learning new terminology and words.”

During her recent interview with Cadena SER Radio, Curtis disclosed that despite having a transgender child for more than a year now, she is still “new at it” and “learning new terminology and words.”

“I am new at it,” she said. “I am not someone who is pretending to know much about it. And I’m going to blow it, I’m going to make mistakes. I would like to try to avoid making big mistakes.”

