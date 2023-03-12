Jamie Lee Curtis Thanks Transgender ‘Daughter’ Ruby in Oscar Acceptance Speech

Jamie Lee Curtis thanked her male-t0-female transgender “daughter” Ruby in her Oscar acceptance speech Sunday after winning the supporting actress award for the indie sci-fi comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once.

In her speech, Curtis acknowledged her family, including husband Christopher Guest and “our daughters” Annie and Ruby.

Jamie Lee Curtis first publicly acknowledged trans “daughter” Ruby Guest in a People profile last year and confessed her ignorance of the community’s subculture.

“It’s speaking a new language,” she told the magazine. “It’s learning new terminology and words. I am new at it. I am not someone who is pretending to know much about it. And I’m going to blow it, I’m going to make mistakes. I would like to try to avoid making big mistakes.”

Curtis said she has learned a few things: “You slow your speech down a little. You become a little more mindful about what you’re saying. How you’re saying it. You still mess up, I’ve messed up today twice. We’re human.”

The actress said in a radio interview in October that she is “terrified” of “transphobia,” adding, it’s “as if we haven’t learned from fascism.”

“I have a trans daughter. There are threats against her life just [for] her existence as a human being,” Curtis said on Spain’s Cadena SER Radio.

