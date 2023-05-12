Nolte: Groomer Backlash – Disney Stock Downgraded for ‘Cognitive Dissonance’

Shares of the cratering Walt Disney Co. were downgraded Friday after an analyst for Wolfe Research accused the child groomers of “cognitive dissonance.”

Here’s a very good definition of cognitive dissonance:

Cognitive dissonance is the mental discomfort that results from holding two conflicting beliefs, values, or attitudes. People tend to seek consistency in their attitudes and perceptions, so this conflict causes unpleasant feelings of unease or discomfort.

Did you get the “mental disorder” part?

Well, pushing drag queens, transvestites, homosexuality, and irreversible mutilating surgeries on little kids is certainly either a mental disorder or straight-up grooming—which is pure evil.

Disney’s frontal assault on children’s innocence is part of why Disney+ lost a whopping 300,000 North American subscribers last quarter. Overall, Disney lost four million Disney+ subscribers worldwide last quarter…

Disney+ should be growing, not declining.

Disney has one problem: every decent parent knows leaving your child alone with the Walt Disney Company is no longer safe.

Disney’s perverts and fetishists also lost $659 million in just one quarter:

For the quarter, the studio reported a total of Disney+ subscriptions of 157.8 million worldwide, falling well short of Wall Street’s estimate of 163.2 million. Disney’s streaming business lost $659 million for the quarter, an improvement over the $1 billion the division lost in the last three months of 2022. Disney leaders said last year that they expected Disney+ to reach profitability in 2023. But given the subscription decline, that goal looks to be even further away.

Lol. How can Disney “reach profitability” when it’s become the equivalent of a man with no pants driving a van around an elementary school?

Back to Disney’s well-deserved downgrade:

With Disney+ subscriber forecasts looking risky, the linear TV outlook deteriorating, $2.5 billion of hard cost reductions now in consensus, and content amortization set to catch up to cash spend in the coming years, we downgrade Disney to ‘peer perform’. In fiscal year 2024, we expect less advertising and affiliate revenue (-$500 million) and less DTC revenue (-$1.1 billion with around 80 percent related to lower Disney+ subs). We see scope for additional cost cuts (integration of Hulu into Disney+, international DTC shutdowns, ESPN international sports rights and selling, general and administrative cuts), but high incremental margin DTC revenue growth is essential to Disney’s (stock) multiple, and we are increasingly skeptical.

So this analyst expects Disney to keep losing tons of money on Disney+ next year.

Unbelievable.

If Disney’s degenerates removed the adult sexuality, subscriptions would easily be double what they are today.

Well, that’s what happens when you try to turn a children’s entertainment service into the John Waters Channel.

Now, to be clear, I am all in favor of a John Waters Channel. I’m a John Waters fan. He’s a delightful entertainer. But John Waters doesn’t target little kids. He’s not a groomer. His outrageousness is aimed at adults.

Almost exactly two years ago, Disney’s stock price was double what it’s worth today—$184 per share compared to $92.

Disney wants to destroy your children, wants to come between parent and child and twist that innocent child into mindless, vacant, neurotic, forever-consumers who can be abused and manipulated.

Like the now-defunct CNN+, Vice News, BuzzFeed News, and MTV News, like the dying CNN and Washington Post, Disney is on the ropes.

No, it’s worse.

Disney is trapped on the ropes.

You see, Disney has alienated normal people, which means that to survive, it must now appease its base among the far left and the left-wing Alphabet People. Well, those people are Nazis. You do what they say, or they will destroy you. That means Disney cannot back away from the demonic degeneracy destroying the company… And watching Disney implode makes me very, very happy.

If anyone needs me, I’ll be over here with my Blu-ray collection being happy.

