Disney+ Subscriptions Plummet by 4 Million as Studio Keeps Pushing Transgender, Drag Queen Content

Disney+ subscriptions experienced a steep drop off during the first three months of 2023, with the woke streaming service losing a whopping 4 million customers globally. Overall, Disney’s streaming business continues to bleed money with no sign of profitability in sight.

While most of the Disney+ losses resulted from the end of the Hotstar deal in India, the streamer posted an unexpected loss of 300,000 subscribers in the U.S. and Canada as more consumers wake up to Disney’s relentless push of transgender and drag queen content in its entertainment for children.

For the quarter, the studio reported a total of Disney+ subscriptions of 157.8 million worldwide, falling well short of Wall Street’s estimate of 163.2 million. Disney’s streaming business lost $659 million for the quarter, an improvement over the $1 billion the division lost in the last three months of 2022.

Disney leaders said last year that they expected Disney+ to reach profitability in 2023. But given the subscription decline, that goal looks to be even further away.

As Breitbart News reported, Disney’s streaming business — which also includes Hulu — lost more than $1 billion in each of the two past quarters. Like other legacy Hollywood studios, Disney is betting the farm on streaming and has been spending a fortune to compete with Netflix and emerge dominant.

But once-faithful Disney customers are now turning away from the company as it continues to embrace woke identity politics — particularly, transgenderism, drag queens, and other types of gender non-conformity.

Disney+’s Marvel series series Loki recently revealed that its title character is “gender fluid.” The animated Disney+ series Baymax features a transgender “man” who menstruates and gives advice on which maxi pad to buy — “the one with wings.”

