Scott Baio Family Living in Florida After Ditching Hollywood over Homelessness, Rampant Crime

Happy days are here again for Scott Baio. After the actor declared last week he had had enough of California and was leaving with his family he has landed in Florida and declared that is now his new home.

The Charles in Charge star, 62, announced he was leaving Los Angeles after 45 years citing its left-wing politics, and the crime, the homelessness, the lawlessness, among a litany of other societal woes, as Breitbart News reported.

Scott Baio has had enough of California. https://t.co/WG6JKZqoh9 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 7, 2023

Then on Tuesday he retweeted his own tweet from April 20 outlining, “Living our best life in Florida,” alongside a photo of his wife and him on a beach.

He further changed his Twitter bio location to Florida.

Wife Renee Sloan and their daughter Bailey also upped sticks and headed for the West Coast to keep the family unit as one.

Living our best life in Florida. pic.twitter.com/bTIKUmZRmB — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) April 20, 2023

The 62-year-old told Fox News’ Jesse Watters he’s seen his former home state devolve into a “third-world country” in the last 45 years and that was the prod to get moving – literally.

He specifically cited, “between the homeless defecating on the sidewalk, doing drugs on the sidewalk in the middle of the day, illegal aliens all over the place, laws means nothing, crime is out of control, graffiti on everything and all my tax dollars I don’t know what they go for.”

He went on to say he didn’t want to leave Hollywood “but I’ve been pretty much forced out.”

Baio told Watters he’d counsel Californians feeling “trapped” to “vote differently” in the Democrat-dominated state.

“I would vote for a Democrat if they were going to fix some of this stuff,” he said. “I would. But I don’t think the other side would ever vote for a Republican to fix it. And, Jesse, I’m telling you, it’s bad.”